Beer Bottles On I-95 Lead Cops To Drunk Driver In Mamaroneck: Police

A Fairfield County woman faces drunk driving charges after officers spotted several beer bottles littered on the highway around her car in Westchester, police said.

The incident happened during the early morning hours of Saturday, April 8 around 1:20 a.m., when state troopers noticed a vehicle that was stopped on the shoulder of Interstate 95 in Mamaroneck with several beer bottles on the ground next to it, according to state police.

When authorities began to walk toward the vehicle, it then drove away. The troopers then got back in their cruiser and pulled the car over soon after.

When police then spoke with the driver, identified as Bridgeport resident Christina Diaz, age 41, they allegedly noticed several open containers of alcohol in her vehicle.

Diaz was then taken into custody and transferred to state police headquarters in New Rochelle, where her blood alcohol content was determined to be .21 percent, police said.

She was then charged with aggravated driving while intoxicated in addition to other vehicle and traffic violations.

Afterward, Diaz was turned over to a sober third party. She will appear in the Town of Mamaroneck Court on Monday, May 8.

