12 Cars Stolen In Neighboring Suffolk Communities In Two-Day Span

Police have increased patrols after 12 vehicles were stolen in a two-day timespan from two neighboring Long Island towns.

The thefts took place between 4 to 6 a.m., Thursday, March 17, and Friday, March 18, from homes in Hauppauge and Saint James, said the Suffolk County Police.

All of the vehicles were unlocked and key fobs were left inside, police said.

"The important thing for residents to know is that these are crimes of opportunity," said Suffolk County Police Commissioner Rodney Harrison. "It is important that residents stay vigilant and make sure to lock their cars, remove their keys anytime they exit the vehicle, and don’t leave valuable items unattended."

By noon on Friday, March 18, 10 of the cars had been located, they added.

Police are also looking into whether several thefts from vehicles in the area are connected.

An investigation is ongoing.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 1-800-220-TIPS.

If residents see unfamiliar people in their neighborhoods going through vehicles, they should contact 911.

