The incident happened Monday afternoon, July 7, in the Town of Mamaroneck, according to the Town of Mamaroneck Fire Department.

Crews responded to the scene and found the hybrid vehicle on fire next to a home. Thanks to their quick action, firefighters were able to contain and extinguish the flames before they could spread to the structure.

No injuries or property damage beyond the vehicle were reported.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.