Night Nurse Slaps, Shakes 5-Week-Old Baby In Mamaroneck: Here's Her Sentence

Brooklyn resident Gwendolyn Blake was sentenced to 30 days in jail for endangering a 5-week-old infant in her care at a Mamaroneck residence, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Tuesday, Aug. 6.

According to the DA's Office, on Aug. 30, 2023, around 6 a.m., Blake struck the infant while he was crying during her shift as a night nurse in the Town of Mamaroneck. The next day, she repeatedly slapped his face, grabbed his head, and shook him. Both of these incidents were caught on video.

After an investigation, Blake was arrested by the Town of Mamaroneck Police Department on Sept. 5, 2023. She pleaded guilty in May to two misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

During sentencing proceedings, the newborn's family gave a statement in court, calling the situation a "nightmare."

"This is a preemie who is colicky because of his low birth weight and instead of being treated with love and compassion, he was abused for being in pain," the family said, adding, "Gwen Blake knew what she was doing behind closed doors, lied to our faces, and went about her business every single day seemingly without a care in the world. She is violent and poses a significant risk to innocent families."

In addition to her sentence, Blake was also sentenced to three years of probation. Under conditions of her probation, she is prohibited from working with the elderly, the young, or any other vulnerable population, the DA's Office said, also adding that the court issued a permanent order of protection.

Anyone with more information about other possible victims of Blake can contact the DA’s Office Child Abuse Bureau at 914-995-3000.

