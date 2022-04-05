Work Starts On Major New Suffolk County Roadwork Project

A $71 million construction project has been launched a year ahead of schedule on Long Island as officials seek to improve safety and access to bicyclists, pedestrians, and bus users.

The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) announced the start of a $71.4 million project to reconstruct and modernize a stretch of State Route 347 in Suffolk County.

The project will include the addition of new travel lanes, signals, crosswalks, and other improvements to a two-mile section of the roadway between Gibbs Pond Road and Hallock Road in the towns of Smithtown and Brookhaven.

NYSDOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez noted that the project is a year ahead of schedule, and it represents the latest stage in the department’s "ongoing initiative to ease congestion, improve mobility and enhance safety along the busy Long Island roadway by transforming a 12-mile stretch between State Routes 454 and 25A into a multi-modal, environmentally sustainable boulevard for motorists, pedestrians, bicyclists and transit users.”

The roadway - also known as the Smithtown Bypass - was originally constructed in the 1950s as a farm delivery route.

“(New York Gov. Kathy) Hochul understands that a 21st Century transportation network is about more than just building roads - it requires smart investments in infrastructure that help bring people together while also stimulating our economy and protecting our environment,” Dominguez said.

“This project will do all of that, creating a greener, more resilient roadway that benefits not just motorists but all users of the transportation system.”

Plans for the project include a freshly paved roadway, raised planted medians, and a continuous third travel lane in both directions.

Intersections with local roads and the Smith Haven Mall entrances will also be enhanced with new turning lanes and signals to improve the flow of traffic.

“This project will greatly enhance safety and comfort for drivers in our area while creating much-needed jobs for our hardworking men and women of labor,” State Sen. Mario Mattera stated. “This investment in our infrastructure will greatly benefit those who travel on this roadway as well as the businesses in the region.

“It is vital, however, that it also is a benefit to the homeowners who live in the impacted area and I look forward to working with the NYSDOT to ensure that those who live close to this construction are protected from any negative impacts from this improvement project.”

Other planned improvements, according to the NYSDOT:

Enhanced bus stops with pull-off areas for buses, shaded shelters, and solar-powered lighting;

Solar-powered pedestrian level lighting at intersections;

Coordinated traffic signals that reduce congestion;

High-visibility crosswalks with pedestrian countdown timers.

During construction, work zones will be established behind barriers to avoid impacting daytime traffic and lane closures are scheduled during off-peak and overnight hours, officials noted.

“The initial project was well-done and well-received,” Assemblyman Michael Fitzpatrick stated. “It has done a great deal to beautify and improve the (Route) 347 corridor.

“I am eager to see the completion of the project, and I believe DOT did a great job improving the aesthetics and reducing travel times on Route 347.”

