Contact Us
Mamaroneck Daily Voice serves Larchmont & Mamaroneck
Return to your home site

Menu

Mamaroneck Daily Voice serves Larchmont & Mamaroneck

Nearby Sites

News

Woman Charged With Prostitution After Illegal Nesconset Massage Parlor Raid

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
145 Smithtown Boulevard, Suite 2, Nesconset
145 Smithtown Boulevard, Suite 2, Nesconset Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A woman is facing charges for prostitution after a raid at a parlor massage parlor on Long Island.

The investigation was conducted at 7 Foot Spa, located at 145 Smithtown Blvd. in Nesconset at 3:10 p.m. Thursday, May 12.

The Smithtown Fire Marshal issued 35 violations for fire code and building offenses.

Tiffany Xu, age 54, of Syosset, was charged with prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession.

Xu was given a desk appearance ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.