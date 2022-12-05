Woman Charged With Prostitution After Illegal Nesconset Massage Parlor Raid

A woman is facing charges for prostitution after a raid at a parlor massage parlor on Long Island.

The investigation was conducted at 7 Foot Spa, located at 145 Smithtown Blvd. in Nesconset at 3:10 p.m. Thursday, May 12.

The Smithtown Fire Marshal issued 35 violations for fire code and building offenses.

Tiffany Xu, age 54, of Syosset, was charged with prostitution and unauthorized practice of a profession.

Xu was given a desk appearance ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip at a later date.

