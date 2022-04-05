Hempstead Man Accused Of Murdering Man, Robbing Multiple Stores

A 25-year-old Long Island man is facing charges that he robbed multiple stores at gunpoint and murdered a man.

Deshawn Martin, of Hempstead, was arraigned on Tuesday, April 5, on a 20-count indictment, according to Nassau County District Attorney Anne Donnelly.

Donnelly said Martin's charges include:

First-degree murder

Second-degree murder

Six counts of first-degree robbery

Four counts of first-degree criminal use of a firearm

Three counts of second-degree robbery

First-degree attempted robbery

Two counts of second-degree criminal possession of a weapon

Second-degree assault

Second-degree menacing

He pleaded not guilty and was remanded, according to the announcement.

Martin is accused of entering Antojitos Express on Peninsula Boulevard in Hempstead with a loaded firearm and ordering everyone to get on the ground shortly before 11 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 30, Donnelly said.

He allegedly pistol-whipped a patron multiple times, and 49-year-old Santos Valeriano Argueta intervened and pushed Martin out of the store, the DA's Office said.

Martin is accused of then shooting Argueta three times and striking him in the head, forearm, and chest, the DA's Office reported.

Martin then allegedly went through Argueta's pockets and stole his cell phone before fleeing the scene, Donnelly said.

“The facts of this case are truly chilling. As Santos Valeriano Argueta lay dying on the ground – after this defendant allegedly shot him at point-blank range in the head – Martin rifled through the dying man’s pockets to steal his cell phone and attempted to continue his robbery of the Antojitos Express,” Donnelly said. “Just days after the shooting, Martin allegedly held up two more stores in Nassau County at gunpoint. Our thoughts are with the family of Santos Valeriano Argueta as they mourn this tragic loss.”

Then on Thursday, Feb. 3, Martin allegedly robbed the 7-Eleven store at 333 Oak Street in Uniondale and a Dunkin Donuts at 467 Old Country Road in Westbury, the DA's Office reported.

Donnelly said Martin and co-defendant, 25-year-old Shinel Waldrop, of Hempstead, are charged in three robberies that happened in October of 2021 at the following locations:

Subway store at 1341 Jerusalem Avenue in Merrick

Dunkin Donuts store at 432 Jerusalem Avenue in Hicksville

7-Eleven at 160 Sunnyside Boulevard in Plainview

Waldrop was arrested in West Hempstead on Monday, Feb. 7, and arraigned on April 5 on charges of first- and second-degree robbery, according to the report.

She pleaded not guilty and is set to appear in court again on Friday, May 13, Donnelly said.

Martin was arrested in Freeport on Wednesday, Feb. 9, Donnelly said.

He's set to appear in court again on Friday, May 13, the DA's Office said.

