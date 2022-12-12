'Critically-Needed': New Nursery School To Open In Mamaroneck

A Westchester County YMCA has announced a new nursery school that is planned to open next year.

The new school, which will serve children and toddlers aged 18 months to 5 years, will open in mid-January 2023 in Mamaroneck at the St. John's Lutheran Church at 122 Fenimore Rd., according to Rye YMCA spokesperson Lisa Tidball.

The new program will offer both morning and afternoon sessions with three, four, and five-day options. Children who attend will learn foundational skills, as well as how to develop healthy relationships, and will participate in activities including music, literacy, movement, STEM, sports, art, and cooking, according to Tidball.

"Providing safe, affordable and nurturing child care is central to the Y’s mission. “By partnering with St. John’s to offer nursery school, we can give even more families access to this critically-needed service," said Kathy Lynam, the YMCA's Senior Director for Family, Camp, and Child Care.

For those families struggling to pay for school, program subsidies will be available through a financial assistance program, according to Tidball.

