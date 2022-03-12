COVID-19: NY Infection Rate Stays Below 2 Percent Over Two Weeks; Latest Hudson Valley Data

New York continues to tout improved COVID-19 numbers as the state has seen its positive infection rate hold steady under 2 percent for more than two straight weeks.

After spiking at around 20 percent during the post-holiday surge of new infections, on Friday, March 11, New York’s positivity rate was 1.38 percent, its lowest seven-day average rate since July 20, 2021.

In mid-January, the positivity rate in New York hovered around 20 percent for several weeks as the world contended with the Omicron variant of the virus.

Seventeen new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health, including one each in Dutchess and Rockland counties.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health on March 11:

Central New York: 4.36 percent;

North Country: 3.14 percent;

Capital Region: 2.44 percent;

Southern Tier: 2.37 percent;

Mohawk Valley: 2.18 percent;

Finger Lakes: 2.02 percent;

Western New York: 1.86 percent.

Mid-Hudson : 1.56 percent;

: 1.56 percent; Long Island: 1.53 percent;

New York City: 1.00 percent.

The number of new cases being reported is also on a sharp decline. Each region’s seven-day average of new cases per 100,00 population:

Central New York: 19.45 new cases;

North Country: 15.68 new cases;

Southern Tier: 13.52 new cases;

Mohawk Valley: 10.45 new cases;

Capital Region: 9.81 new cases;

Mid-Hudson : 9.12 new cases;

: 9.12 new cases; New York City: 8.11 new cases;

Western New York: 6.71 new cases.

Finger Lakes: 6.67 cases;

Long Island: 6.50 new cases.

The latest breakdown of new and total COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley since the pandemic began:

Westchester: 106 new (247,647 since March 2020);

Orange County: 31 (105,693);

Ulster: 26 (31,013);

Rockland: 19 (91,415);

Dutchess: 14 (63,391);

Sullivan: 8 (18,240);

Putnam: 9 (23,369).

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of March 11:

Westchester: 2,692;

Orange County: 943;

Rockland: 891;

Dutchess: 651.

Ulster: 360;

Sullivan: 128;

Putnam: 121.

Thirty-four COVID-19 patients were discharged from New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus dipped to 1,245 statewide.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 95 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 85.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 89.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 75.8 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of March 11, 1,707,762 (232 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,497,852 (538 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

In the Hudson Valley, there have been a total of 857,282 booster shots administered, including 821 in the past 24 hours and 6,033 in the previous seven days.

“We have come so far in our fight against COVID-19 and it is thanks to the tireless work of New Yorkers that we have made this incredible progress," Hochul said. "Those who have gotten the vaccine have taken advantage of the greatest tool we have to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.

“If you have yet to get your vaccine, second dose, or booster, do so today. It's safe, effective, free, and readily available across our great state."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.