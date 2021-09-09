COVID-19: Hudson Valley Sees New Infection-Rate Increase; Latest Breakdown By County

The positive COVID-19 infection rate in the Hudson Valley was back on the rise after seeing a slight reprieve over the holiday weekend as the country continues to combat the spread of mutations of the virus.

After seeing the average seven-day infection rate rise to 3.62 percent, it rose on Tuesday, Sept. 7 to 3.74 percent of those tested in the region, according to the New York State Department of Health.

Statewide, the infection rate is also climbing, from 3.27 percent to 3.34 percent on Sept. 7.

A total of 31 new virus-related deaths were reported in New York, including single fatalities in Orange and Ulster counties in the latest update by the Department of Health.

There have now been 3,478 COVID-19 fatalities in Suffolk and 3,228 in Nassau.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

North Country: 5.64 percent (up .11 percent);

Mohawk Valley: 5.45 percent (up .57 percent);

Central New York: 5.02 percent (up 26 percent);

Finger Lakes: 4.63 percent (up .17 percent);

Western New York: 4.48 percent (up .17 percent);

Capital Region: 4.46 percent (down .16 percent);

Long Island: 4.40 percent (up .14 percent);

Hudson Valley : 3.74 percent (up .12 percent);

: 3.74 percent (up .12 percent); Southern Tier: 3.37 percent (up .13 percent);

New York City: 2.33 percent.

At the beginning of the summer, no single region had an infection rate above 1.50 percent.

New COVID-19 cases in the Hudson Valley, according to the Department of Health:

Westchester: 118 new (138,417 since the pandemic began);

Orange County: 88 (52,950);

Dutchess: 68 (32,597);

Rockland: 56 (49,735);

Ulster: 42 (15,675);

Sullivan: 21 (7,501);

Putnam: 19 (11,516).

A breakdown of COVID-19 deaths in the Hudson Valley as of Wednesday, Sept. 8:

Westchester: 2,315;

Rockland: 764;

Orange County: 744;

Dutchess: 473;

Ulster: 268;

Putnam: 95.

There were 103,608 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 3,851 newly confirmed infections for a 3.72 percent daily infection rate, up slightly over the previous day.

Fifty-nine new COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus rose to 2,415 statewide.

A total of 78.2 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 70.8 percent are fully vaccinated. Officials said that 66.1 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 61 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Sept. 8, 1,400,008 (2,605 new) first doses have been administered to Hudson Valley residents, while 1,240,722 (2,583 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"Not a single person wants to relive the memories from last year, which is why we are 100 percent committed to doing everything in our power as we continue our battle with COVID," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul stated. "We are watching the numbers like a hawk and while infections and other key metrics are ticking up, we know what it takes to beat back the virus.

"We need to double down on exercising basic safety measures like wearing our masks, handwashing, social distancing - and we need everyone to get vaccinated.

"Our vaccination rates are better than they are in most states, but if you are unvaccinated you are still vulnerable. The vaccine works and it's essential that you complete the vaccine series, and get the booster shot when the time comes."

