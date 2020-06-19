Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Breaking News: Westchester Town To Change Rules On Signs After BLM Banner Backlash
News

COVID-19: Here's New Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Zak Failla
Read More Stories
The latest Westchester County COVID-19 breakdown of cases by municipality. Photo Credit: Westchester County
The latest daily breakdown of COVID-19 from Westchester County Executive George Latimer
The latest daily breakdown of COVID-19 from Westchester County Executive George Latimer Video Credit: Official Westchester Gov Videos

There were just 35 newly reported positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester in the past 24 hours as the Hudson Valley inches closer to entering the third phase of the four-phase reopening of the economy.

The Hudson Valley is on track to enter Phase 3 as of Tuesday, June 23, when it would join Western New York, the Capital Region, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and North Country.

In Westchester, 223,373 people - nearly 25 percent of the county’s residents - have been tested for COVID-19, with 34,409 (15.4 percent) testing positive. There have been 1,410 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic hit New Rochelle in mid-March.

A breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality: 

  • Yonkers: 7,033 (180 active);
  • New Rochelle: 2,992 (91);
  • Mount Vernon: 2,680 (49);
  • White Plains: 1,801 (59);
  • Port Chester: 1,236 (19);
  • Greenburgh: 1,144 (22);
  • Ossining Village: 1,057 (20);
  • Peekskill: 959 (24);
  • Cortlandt: 829 (31);
  • Yorktown: 688 (45);
  • Mount Pleasant: 572 (9);
  • Eastchester: 445 (11);
  • Mamaroneck Village: 424 (20);
  • Harrison: 395 (6);
  • Somers: 389 (68);
  • Sleepy Hollow: 369 (4);
  • Scarsdale: 353 (3);
  • Dobbs Ferry: 311 (8);
  • Tarrytown: 283 (10);
  • Mount Kisco: 277 (5);
  • Bedford: 249 (7);
  • Rye City: 203 (3);
  • Elmsford: 199 (10);
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 199 (20);
  • North Castle: 198 (4);
  • New Castle: 184 (2);
  • Rye Brook: 178 (2);
  • Mamaroneck Town: 167 (2);
  • Pelham: 158 (1);
  • Ossining Town: 152 (3);
  • North Salem: 140 (14);
  • Tuckahoe: 134 (3);
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 129 (10);
  • Pleasantville: 120 (2);
  • Pelham Manor: 107 (2);
  • Lewisboro: 106 (5);
  • Briarcliff Manor: 105 (11);
  • Ardsley: 93 (2);
  • Harrison: 82 (2);
  • Larchmont: 66 (1);
  • Bronxville: 64;
  • Buchanan: 33;
  • Pound Ridge: 27 (1).

According to the state Department of Health, 3,179,660 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 385,760 testing positive for the virus as of early Friday morning, June 19. There have been 24,661 reported deaths due to COVID-19 in New York. 

