COVID-19: Here's New Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were just 35 newly reported positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester in the past 24 hours as the Hudson Valley inches closer to entering the third phase of the four-phase reopening of the economy.
The Hudson Valley is on track to enter Phase 3 as of Tuesday, June 23, when it would join Western New York, the Capital Region, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and North Country.
In Westchester, 223,373 people - nearly 25 percent of the county’s residents - have been tested for COVID-19, with 34,409 (15.4 percent) testing positive. There have been 1,410 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic hit New Rochelle in mid-March.
A breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality:
- Yonkers: 7,033 (180 active);
- New Rochelle: 2,992 (91);
- Mount Vernon: 2,680 (49);
- White Plains: 1,801 (59);
- Port Chester: 1,236 (19);
- Greenburgh: 1,144 (22);
- Ossining Village: 1,057 (20);
- Peekskill: 959 (24);
- Cortlandt: 829 (31);
- Yorktown: 688 (45);
- Mount Pleasant: 572 (9);
- Eastchester: 445 (11);
- Mamaroneck Village: 424 (20);
- Harrison: 395 (6);
- Somers: 389 (68);
- Sleepy Hollow: 369 (4);
- Scarsdale: 353 (3);
- Dobbs Ferry: 311 (8);
- Tarrytown: 283 (10);
- Mount Kisco: 277 (5);
- Bedford: 249 (7);
- Rye City: 203 (3);
- Elmsford: 199 (10);
- Croton-on-Hudson: 199 (20);
- North Castle: 198 (4);
- New Castle: 184 (2);
- Rye Brook: 178 (2);
- Mamaroneck Town: 167 (2);
- Pelham: 158 (1);
- Ossining Town: 152 (3);
- North Salem: 140 (14);
- Tuckahoe: 134 (3);
- Hastings-on-Hudson: 129 (10);
- Pleasantville: 120 (2);
- Pelham Manor: 107 (2);
- Lewisboro: 106 (5);
- Briarcliff Manor: 105 (11);
- Ardsley: 93 (2);
- Harrison: 82 (2);
- Larchmont: 66 (1);
- Bronxville: 64;
- Buchanan: 33;
- Pound Ridge: 27 (1).
According to the state Department of Health, 3,179,660 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 385,760 testing positive for the virus as of early Friday morning, June 19. There have been 24,661 reported deaths due to COVID-19 in New York.
