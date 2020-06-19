COVID-19: Here's New Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were just 35 newly reported positive cases of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester in the past 24 hours as the Hudson Valley inches closer to entering the third phase of the four-phase reopening of the economy.

The Hudson Valley is on track to enter Phase 3 as of Tuesday, June 23, when it would join Western New York, the Capital Region, Finger Lakes, Southern Tier, Central New York, Mohawk Valley, and North Country.

In Westchester, 223,373 people - nearly 25 percent of the county’s residents - have been tested for COVID-19, with 34,409 (15.4 percent) testing positive. There have been 1,410 COVID-19-related deaths since the pandemic hit New Rochelle in mid-March.

A breakdown of positive COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality:

Yonkers: 7,033 (180 active);

New Rochelle: 2,992 (91);

Mount Vernon: 2,680 (49);

White Plains: 1,801 (59);

Port Chester: 1,236 (19);

Greenburgh: 1,144 (22);

Ossining Village: 1,057 (20);

Peekskill: 959 (24);

Cortlandt: 829 (31);

Yorktown: 688 (45);

Mount Pleasant: 572 (9);

Eastchester: 445 (11);

Mamaroneck Village: 424 (20);

Harrison: 395 (6);

Somers: 389 (68);

Sleepy Hollow: 369 (4);

Scarsdale: 353 (3);

Dobbs Ferry: 311 (8);

Tarrytown: 283 (10);

Mount Kisco: 277 (5);

Bedford: 249 (7);

Rye City: 203 (3);

Elmsford: 199 (10);

Croton-on-Hudson: 199 (20);

North Castle: 198 (4);

New Castle: 184 (2);

Rye Brook: 178 (2);

Mamaroneck Town: 167 (2);

Pelham: 158 (1);

Ossining Town: 152 (3);

North Salem: 140 (14);

Tuckahoe: 134 (3);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 129 (10);

Pleasantville: 120 (2);

Pelham Manor: 107 (2);

Lewisboro: 106 (5);

Briarcliff Manor: 105 (11);

Ardsley: 93 (2);

Harrison: 82 (2);

Larchmont: 66 (1);

Bronxville: 64;

Buchanan: 33;

Pound Ridge: 27 (1).

According to the state Department of Health, 3,179,660 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 385,760 testing positive for the virus as of early Friday morning, June 19. There have been 24,661 reported deaths due to COVID-19 in New York.

