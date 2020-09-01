COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Westchester County overnight as the total number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus rose to 432.

There have now been 37,01` confirmed COVID cases in Westchester residents out of 534,952 - representing more than half of the county’s population - who have been tested for the virus.

The infection rate in Westchester residents has now dropped to under 7 percent.

There were no new COVID-19 fatalities in Westchester, as the total held steady 1,452, according to the state Department of Health.

A breakdown of total and active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Monday, Aug. 31:

Yonkers: 7,696 (118);

New Rochelle: 3,207 (25);

Mount Vernon: 2,848 (32);

White Plains: 1,932 (27);

Port Chester: 1,326 (15);

Greenburgh: 1,251 (19);

Ossining Village: 1,109 (11);

Peekskill: 1,055 (11);

Cortlandt: 961 (25);

Yorktown: 766 (19);

Mount Pleasant: 609 (12);

Mamaroneck Village: 490 (4);

Eastchester: 467 (5);

Sleepy Hollow: 444 (12);

Harrison: 442 (9);

Somers: 416 (7);

Scarsdale: 374 (3);

Dobbs Ferry: 336 (4);

Tarrytown: 307 (8);

Mount Kisco: 294 (4);

Bedford: 274 (6);

Rye City: 224 (4);

North Castle: 224 (6);

New Castle: 219 (5);

Elmsford: 214 (1);

Croton-on-Hudson: 213 (1);

Rye Brook: 193 (2);

Mamaroneck Town: 179 (2);

Pelham: 176 (2);

Ossining Town: 162 (3);

North Salem: 152 (3);

Tuckahoe: 145 (2);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 141 (1);

Pleasantville: 138 (2);

Pelham Manor: 125 (3);

Lewisboro: 124 (5);

Briarcliff Manor: 112 (1);

Ardsley: 102 (0);

Bronxville: 89 (4);

Irvington: 87 (1):

Larchmont: 75 (0);

Buchanan: 43 (1);

Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

Statewide, 8,340,030 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 435,510 testing positive. There have been 25,331 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in early March.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.