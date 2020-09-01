COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Westchester County overnight as the total number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus rose to 432.
There have now been 37,01` confirmed COVID cases in Westchester residents out of 534,952 - representing more than half of the county’s population - who have been tested for the virus.
The infection rate in Westchester residents has now dropped to under 7 percent.
There were no new COVID-19 fatalities in Westchester, as the total held steady 1,452, according to the state Department of Health.
A breakdown of total and active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Monday, Aug. 31:
- Yonkers: 7,696 (118);
- New Rochelle: 3,207 (25);
- Mount Vernon: 2,848 (32);
- White Plains: 1,932 (27);
- Port Chester: 1,326 (15);
- Greenburgh: 1,251 (19);
- Ossining Village: 1,109 (11);
- Peekskill: 1,055 (11);
- Cortlandt: 961 (25);
- Yorktown: 766 (19);
- Mount Pleasant: 609 (12);
- Mamaroneck Village: 490 (4);
- Eastchester: 467 (5);
- Sleepy Hollow: 444 (12);
- Harrison: 442 (9);
- Somers: 416 (7);
- Scarsdale: 374 (3);
- Dobbs Ferry: 336 (4);
- Tarrytown: 307 (8);
- Mount Kisco: 294 (4);
- Bedford: 274 (6);
- Rye City: 224 (4);
- North Castle: 224 (6);
- New Castle: 219 (5);
- Elmsford: 214 (1);
- Croton-on-Hudson: 213 (1);
- Rye Brook: 193 (2);
- Mamaroneck Town: 179 (2);
- Pelham: 176 (2);
- Ossining Town: 162 (3);
- North Salem: 152 (3);
- Tuckahoe: 145 (2);
- Hastings-on-Hudson: 141 (1);
- Pleasantville: 138 (2);
- Pelham Manor: 125 (3);
- Lewisboro: 124 (5);
- Briarcliff Manor: 112 (1);
- Ardsley: 102 (0);
- Bronxville: 89 (4);
- Irvington: 87 (1):
- Larchmont: 75 (0);
- Buchanan: 43 (1);
- Pound Ridge: 29 (0).
Statewide, 8,340,030 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 435,510 testing positive. There have been 25,331 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in early March.
