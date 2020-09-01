Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester. Photo Credit: Westchester County

There were 32 new COVID-19 cases reported in Westchester County overnight as the total number of New Yorkers hospitalized with the virus rose to 432.

There have now been 37,01` confirmed COVID cases in Westchester residents out of 534,952  - representing more than half of the county’s population - who have been tested for the virus.

The infection rate in Westchester residents has now dropped to under 7 percent.

There were no new COVID-19 fatalities in Westchester, as the total held steady 1,452, according to the state Department of Health.

A breakdown of total and active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Monday, Aug. 31:

  • Yonkers: 7,696 (118);
  • New Rochelle: 3,207 (25);
  • Mount Vernon: 2,848 (32);
  • White Plains: 1,932 (27);
  • Port Chester: 1,326 (15);
  • Greenburgh: 1,251 (19);
  • Ossining Village: 1,109 (11);
  • Peekskill: 1,055 (11);
  • Cortlandt: 961 (25);
  • Yorktown: 766 (19);
  • Mount Pleasant: 609 (12);
  • Mamaroneck Village: 490 (4);
  • Eastchester: 467 (5);
  • Sleepy Hollow: 444 (12);
  • Harrison: 442 (9);
  • Somers: 416 (7);
  • Scarsdale: 374 (3);
  • Dobbs Ferry: 336 (4);
  • Tarrytown: 307 (8);
  • Mount Kisco: 294 (4);
  • Bedford: 274 (6);
  • Rye City: 224 (4);
  • North Castle: 224 (6);
  • New Castle: 219 (5);
  • Elmsford: 214 (1);
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 213 (1);
  • Rye Brook: 193 (2);
  • Mamaroneck Town: 179 (2);
  • Pelham: 176 (2);
  • Ossining Town: 162 (3);
  • North Salem: 152 (3);
  • Tuckahoe: 145 (2);
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 141 (1);
  • Pleasantville: 138 (2);
  • Pelham Manor: 125 (3);
  • Lewisboro: 124 (5);
  • Briarcliff Manor: 112 (1);
  • Ardsley: 102 (0);
  • Bronxville: 89 (4);
  • Irvington: 87 (1):
  • Larchmont: 75 (0);
  • Buchanan: 43 (1);
  • Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

Statewide, 8,340,030 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 435,510 testing positive. There have been 25,331 virus-related deaths since the pandemic began in early March.

