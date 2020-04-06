COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases By Municipality As Westchester Nears Phase 2 Reopening

Westchester could be days away from entering Phase 2 of the four-phase process of reopening the economy as the region attempts to recover from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the mid-Hudson Valley region is on track to reopen as soon as Tuesday, June 9, provided the area doesn't see a rise in COVID-19 hospitalization, infection and fatality rates.
Phase 2 includes outdoor dining at restaurants, office-based jobs, real estate, barbershops, salons, and expanded retail services, though businesses reopening for Phase 2 will only be permitted to reach 50 percent occupancy, social distancing will be required, and face coverings must be worn by employees.
Office-based jobs include:
- Professional services;
- Administrative support;
- Information technology.
Retail:
- In-store shopping;
- Rental, repair, and cleaning;
- Limited service barbershop and hair salons.
- Motor vehicle leasing, rental, and sales.
Real estate services:
- Building and property management;
- Leasing, rental, and sales services.
Currently, the Finger Lakes, Western New York, Capital Region North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, and the Southern Tier are in Phase 2 of reopening, with Long Island potentially joining them as of Wednesday, June 10.
New York City will enter Phase 1 of its reopening plan on Monday, June 8 if the numbers don't spike.
“We think that’s going to be a big step forward, and come Tuesday that’s the beginning of Phase 2, it’ll be two weeks away from a Phase 3, which is opening up restaurants,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.
Phase 3 would include restaurants and food services, though the state might put limits on occupancy at eateries and impose other safety measures to ensure the safety of customers and employees.
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by municipality:
- Yonkers: 6,842 (138 active);
- New Rochelle: 2,895 (67);
- Mount Vernon: 2,628 (38);
- White Plains: 1,748 (26);
- Port Chester: 1,219 (33);Greenburgh: 1,119 (25);
- Ossining Village: 1,032 (16);
- Peekskill: 928 (38);
- Cortlandt: 789 (24);
- Yorktown: 639 (32);
- Mount Pleasant: 560 (10);
- Eastchester: 439 (3);
- Mamaroneck Village: 407 (25);
- Harrison: 389 (2);
- Sleepy Hollow: 365 (2);
- Scarsdale: 350 (3);
- Somers: 349 (28);
- Dobbs Ferry: 305 (6);
- Mount Kisco: 274 (5);
- Tarrytown: 272 (4);
- Bedford: 244 (9);
- Rye City: 201 (2);
- North Castle: 195 (1);
- Elmsford: 192 (3);
- New Castle: 179 (2);
- Rye Brook: 175 (1);
- Croton-on-Hudson: 170 (1);
- Mamaroneck Town: 165 (0);
- Pelham: 156 (0);
- Ossining Town: 150 (2);
- North Salem: 133 (3);
- Tuckahoe: 132 (3);
- Hastings-on-Hudson: 120 (5);
- Pleasantville: 117 (2);
- Pelham Manor: 103 (1);
- Lewisboro: 101 (7);
- Briarcliff Manor: 94 (2);
- Ardsley: 92 (0);
- Irvington: 79 (1);
- Larchmont: 66 (0);
- Bronxville: 64 (2);
- Buchanan: 33 (0);
- Pound Ridge: 27 (1).
According to the state Department of Health, 2,293,032 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 375,133 testing positive for the virus as of June 4. There have been 24,133 reported deaths due to COVID-19.
