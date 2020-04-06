Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases By Municipality As Westchester Nears Phase 2 Reopening

Zak Failla
A breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality. Photo Credit: Westchester County
Westchester County Executive George Latimer to give update on future of Westchester County pools heading into summer 2020
Westchester County Executive George Latimer to give update on future of Westchester County pools heading into summer 2020 Video Credit: Official Westchester Gov Videos

Westchester could be days away from entering Phase 2 of the four-phase process of reopening the economy as the region attempts to recover from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the mid-Hudson Valley region is on track to reopen as soon as Tuesday, June 9, provided the area doesn't see a rise in COVID-19 hospitalization, infection and fatality rates.

Phase 2 includes outdoor dining at restaurants, office-based jobs, real estate, barbershops, salons, and expanded retail services, though businesses reopening for Phase 2 will only be permitted to reach 50 percent occupancy, social distancing will be required, and face coverings must be worn by employees.

Office-based jobs include:

  • Professional services;
  • Administrative support;
  • Information technology.

Retail:

  • In-store shopping;
  • Rental, repair, and cleaning;
  • Limited service barbershop and hair salons.
  • Motor vehicle leasing, rental, and sales.

Real estate services:

  • Building and property management;
  • Leasing, rental, and sales services.

Currently, the Finger Lakes, Western New York, Capital Region North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, and the Southern Tier are in Phase 2 of reopening, with Long Island potentially joining them as of Wednesday, June 10.

New York City will enter Phase 1 of its reopening plan on Monday, June 8 if the numbers don't spike.

“We think that’s going to be a big step forward, and come Tuesday that’s the beginning of Phase 2, it’ll be two weeks away from a Phase 3, which is opening up restaurants,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.

Phase 3 would include restaurants and food services, though the state might put limits on occupancy at eateries and impose other safety measures to ensure the safety of customers and employees.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by municipality:

  • Yonkers: 6,842 (138 active);
  • New Rochelle: 2,895 (67);
  • Mount Vernon: 2,628 (38);
  • White Plains: 1,748 (26);
  • Port Chester: 1,219 (33);Greenburgh: 1,119 (25);
  • Ossining Village: 1,032 (16);
  • Peekskill: 928 (38);
  • Cortlandt: 789 (24);
  • Yorktown: 639 (32);
  • Mount Pleasant: 560 (10);
  • Eastchester: 439 (3);
  • Mamaroneck Village: 407 (25);
  • Harrison: 389 (2);
  • Sleepy Hollow: 365 (2);
  • Scarsdale: 350 (3);
  • Somers: 349 (28);
  • Dobbs Ferry: 305 (6);
  • Mount Kisco: 274 (5);
  • Tarrytown: 272 (4);
  • Bedford: 244 (9);
  • Rye City: 201 (2);
  • North Castle: 195 (1);
  • Elmsford: 192 (3);
  • New Castle: 179 (2);
  • Rye Brook: 175 (1);
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 170 (1);
  • Mamaroneck Town: 165 (0);
  • Pelham: 156 (0);
  • Ossining Town: 150 (2);
  • North Salem: 133 (3);
  • Tuckahoe: 132 (3);
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 120 (5);
  • Pleasantville: 117 (2);
  • Pelham Manor: 103 (1);
  • Lewisboro: 101 (7);
  • Briarcliff Manor: 94 (2);
  • Ardsley: 92 (0);
  • Irvington: 79 (1);
  • Larchmont: 66 (0);
  • Bronxville: 64 (2);
  • Buchanan: 33 (0);
  • Pound Ridge: 27 (1).

According to the state Department of Health, 2,293,032 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 375,133 testing positive for the virus as of June 4. There have been 24,133 reported deaths due to COVID-19.

