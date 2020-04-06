COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Cases By Municipality As Westchester Nears Phase 2 Reopening

Westchester could be days away from entering Phase 2 of the four-phase process of reopening the economy as the region attempts to recover from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said the mid-Hudson Valley region is on track to reopen as soon as Tuesday, June 9, provided the area doesn't see a rise in COVID-19 hospitalization, infection and fatality rates.

Phase 2 includes outdoor dining at restaurants, office-based jobs, real estate, barbershops, salons, and expanded retail services, though businesses reopening for Phase 2 will only be permitted to reach 50 percent occupancy, social distancing will be required, and face coverings must be worn by employees.

Office-based jobs include:

Professional services;

Administrative support;

Information technology.

Retail:

In-store shopping;

Rental, repair, and cleaning;

Limited service barbershop and hair salons.

Motor vehicle leasing, rental, and sales.

Real estate services:

Building and property management;

Leasing, rental, and sales services.

Currently, the Finger Lakes, Western New York, Capital Region North Country, Mohawk Valley, Central New York, and the Southern Tier are in Phase 2 of reopening, with Long Island potentially joining them as of Wednesday, June 10.

New York City will enter Phase 1 of its reopening plan on Monday, June 8 if the numbers don't spike.

“We think that’s going to be a big step forward, and come Tuesday that’s the beginning of Phase 2, it’ll be two weeks away from a Phase 3, which is opening up restaurants,” Westchester County Executive George Latimer said.

Phase 3 would include restaurants and food services, though the state might put limits on occupancy at eateries and impose other safety measures to ensure the safety of customers and employees.

A breakdown of COVID-19 cases by municipality:

Yonkers: 6,842 (138 active);

New Rochelle: 2,895 (67);

Mount Vernon: 2,628 (38);

White Plains: 1,748 (26);

Port Chester: 1,219 (33);Greenburgh: 1,119 (25);

Ossining Village: 1,032 (16);

Peekskill: 928 (38);

Cortlandt: 789 (24);

Yorktown: 639 (32);

Mount Pleasant: 560 (10);

Eastchester: 439 (3);

Mamaroneck Village: 407 (25);

Harrison: 389 (2);

Sleepy Hollow: 365 (2);

Scarsdale: 350 (3);

Somers: 349 (28);

Dobbs Ferry: 305 (6);

Mount Kisco: 274 (5);

Tarrytown: 272 (4);

Bedford: 244 (9);

Rye City: 201 (2);

North Castle: 195 (1);

Elmsford: 192 (3);

New Castle: 179 (2);

Rye Brook: 175 (1);

Croton-on-Hudson: 170 (1);

Mamaroneck Town: 165 (0);

Pelham: 156 (0);

Ossining Town: 150 (2);

North Salem: 133 (3);

Tuckahoe: 132 (3);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 120 (5);

Pleasantville: 117 (2);

Pelham Manor: 103 (1);

Lewisboro: 101 (7);

Briarcliff Manor: 94 (2);

Ardsley: 92 (0);

Irvington: 79 (1);

Larchmont: 66 (0);

Bronxville: 64 (2);

Buchanan: 33 (0);

Pound Ridge: 27 (1).

According to the state Department of Health, 2,293,032 New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 375,133 testing positive for the virus as of June 4. There have been 24,133 reported deaths due to COVID-19.

