COVID-19: Here's How Many NYers Are Now Fully Vaccinated, Other New Data

More than a million New Yorkers have received COVID-19 vaccinations in the past seven days as the number fully vaccinated against the virus continues to rise.

On Monday, May 3, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that more than seven million of New York's 19.5 million residents are now fully vaccinated. 91,035 doses have been administered across the state's vast distribution network in the last 24 hours, and more than 1.1 million doses have been administered over the past seven days.

In total, 15,734,364 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in New York since the vaccination program began earlier this year.

According to the New York State Department of Health, here is the latest breakdown of the number of New Yorkers who have received one shot or are fully vaccinated:

New York City: 4,249,766 people have received at least one dose (3,153,348 are fully vaccinated);

Long Island: 1,188,874 (872,893);

Hudson Valley: 985,102 (711,987);

Western New York: 602,610 (457,186);

Finger Lakes: 562,856 (437,018);

Capital Region: 548,817 (418,838);

Central New York: 449,331 (371,785);

Southern Tier: 293,217 (236,031);

Mohawk Valley: 221,496 (180,036);

North Country: 205,586 (180,472).

Statewide: 9,307,655 (7,019,594).

"Thanks to our dedicated health professionals and volunteers, 7 million New Yorkers are now fully vaccinated - which is the highest number of fully vaccinated adults than in any other large state, according to CDC." Cuomo said. "We will continue to work with our providers and community leaders across the state to ensure the vaccine distribution remains equitable and to address any persisting hesitancy people have about getting the vaccine.

"Anybody who is 16 years of age and older is eligible, but we're seeing that some of us are less eager to get it," he added. "We all have a duty to do what's necessary to protect one another, and getting vaccinated is part of that duty so that we can defeat this virus once and for all."

