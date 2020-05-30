COVID-19: CVS Adds Testing At Mamaroneck Location

Several more drive-through novel coronavirus (COVID-19) testing sites have opened up at CVS pharmacies in the Hudson Valley.

Officials announced that beginning on Friday, May 29, new drive-through testing facilities were coming to CVS locations in Westchester, Dutchess, Orange, Rockland, Ulster, and Dutchess counties.

The new testing sites are part of 36 new locations at CVS across New York that opened on Friday. CVS now has 72 drive-through testing sites statewide and hundreds across the country.

Patients must register in advance for COVID-19 testing.

According to CVS, the new sites will utilize self-swap tests and “deliver on the company's commitment to establishing 1,000 locations across the country by the end of May”

More than half of the company's test sites will serve communities with the greatest need for support, as measured by the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index . The index tracks variables such as poverty, lack of access to transportation, and crowded housing that may weaken a community's ability to prepare for and recover from hazardous events .

New drive-through testing sites can be found at CVS locations on:

Bedford Road in Bedford Hills;

Pleasantville Road in Briarcliff Manor;

Route 22 in Dover Plains

West Ramapo Road in Garnerville;

Halstead Avenue in Harrison;

Ulster Avenue in Kingston;

East Boston Post Road in Mamaroneck;

East Sandford Boulevard in Mount Vernon;

South Plank Road in Newburgh;

South Highland Avenue in Ossining;

Welchar Avenue in Peekskill;

North Broadway in Red Hook.

"CVS Health has been at the forefront of helping our nation scale-up COVID-19 testing capabilities, and we're proud to meet our goal of establishing 1,000 testing sites in communities across the country," CVS Health President and CEO Larry Merlo said. "Opening access to testing to more locations using our drive-thru window represents an important milestone in our response to the pandemic. We remain grateful for the daily efforts and sacrifices of our front-line colleagues who make the continued expansion of our testing possible."

