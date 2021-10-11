CDC Urges Americans To Get Flu Vaccine, Reveals Time Frame For Highest Effectiveness

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is urging Americans to get the annual flu vaccine.

The CDC said everyone 6 months of age and older should get the vaccine every year "with rare exceptions."

Health officials said this is particularly important for those who are at a higher risk of serious complications if they get sick.

The CDC recommends September and October as good times to get vaccinated, adding that those who are best protected get the vaccine by the end of October.

The public health agency said adults, especially seniors, should generally not get vaccinated in July or August, because their protection could decrease over time. Early vaccination could be considered for those who aren't able to return at a later date.

Health officials recommend that children get vaccinated as soon as it becomes available, including in July or August, as some children may need two doses of flu vaccine.

On Thursday, Oct. 7, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky tweeted that she had received the flu vaccine, saying she gets the vaccine to protect herself and others.

Read more about the CDC's recommendations here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.