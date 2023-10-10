New Details: Larchmont Police Chief Was 1 Of 6 Westchester Officials In Israel During Attack

Larchmont Police Chief Chris McNerney was one of the six Westchester County law enforcement officials who traveled to Israel on Thursday, Oct. 5 to participate in an international counterterrorism and antisemitism training, according to Greenburgh Town Supervisor Paul Feiner.

McNerney, a former Greenburgh police chief, had been selected by the Community Security Service of New York to represent Westchester County law enforcement in the training, Feiner said.

While he and the other officials had been taking part in the training, the Islamist Hamas militant group broke through the Gaza-Israel border and began a surprise attack against Israel on Saturday morning, Oct. 7, which resulted in the death of over 700 people, including nine American citizens.

The attack later prompted Israel to retaliate with air strikes targeting Hamas in Gaza, resulting in the death of hundreds more people.

Luckily, McNerney and the other law enforcement leaders, including a deputy chief investigator from the Westchester District Attorney's Office, were able to return home safely on Monday, Oct. 9.

According to Feiner, McNerney had only been around 20 miles from Gaza during his time in Israel and "personally saw rockets being shot down over his head" while sheltering in place.

"The Chief mentioned that while he was fortunate to get out he prays for the Israeli people and understands what they are going through," Feiner said, adding, "He saw firsthand the tragedy as it took place and what the Israeli people are experiencing."

In response to the attacks, the Greenburgh Town Board issued a statement that read, "We are deeply saddened by these acts of terrorism that cost the many lives of men, women, and children during the most sacred of Jewish holidays."

