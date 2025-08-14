Man Released After Choking Victim In Hate Crime Assault At Mamaroneck Gas Station: DA

Carl Jones of Spartanburg, South Carolina, 57, was arraigned Sunday, Aug. 10, in Mamaroneck Village Court on one count of third-degree assault as a hate crime, a felony, and one count of criminal obstruction of breathing or blood circulation, a misdemeanor, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Thursday, Aug. 14.

The charges stem from a Saturday, Aug. 9 incident around 9:30 p.m. at a Mamaroneck gas station, when prosecutors say Jones targeted the victim, a Hispanic man, because of his identity, as previously reported by Daily Voice.

In court filings, Jones is accused of telling the man, “Go back to your country,” asking if he had a green card, and then grabbing the victim’s throat and squeezing it. Prosecutors also said Jones admitted to police that he had made a joke to the victim about Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Police previously reported that the confrontation escalated after the victim laughed off Jones’ remarks, prompting Jones to allegedly spit on him, punch him in the face, and throw him to the floor. Surveillance footage and witness statements corroborated the account, authorities said.

At a bail hearing Wednesday, Aug. 13, prosecutors sought bail set at $20,000 cash, $50,000 bond, or $75,000 partially secured bond. Westchester County Court Judge Melissa Loehr denied the request, releasing Jones on his own recognizance and ordering him to meet with a social worker for a service assessment, according to the DA's Office.

Mamaroneck Village Court Justice Christie Derrico also issued a temporary order of protection for the victim. Jones is due back in court on Thursday, Aug. 28.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

