Man Caught Driving Drunk With 1-Year-Old On I-95 In Mamaroneck, Police Say

The incident happened around 2 a.m. on Monday, April 21, when troopers stopped a 2018 Mercedes-Benz traveling southbound on Interstate 95 in the Village of Mamaroneck for multiple traffic violations, New York State Police announced on Tuesday, April 22.

The driver, identified as Marvin X. Gallardo, 33, showed signs of intoxication and failed field sobriety tests, according to police. A 1-year-old child was found in the vehicle during the stop, authorities added.

Gallardo was taken into custody and brought to police headquarters, where he consented to a breath test that registered a 0.14 percent BAC, nearly twice the legal limit, police said.

Further investigation revealed that Gallardo had a prior DWI conviction in 2017. He was charged with:

Aggravated driving while intoxicated with a child passenger;

Driving while intoxicated with a prior conviction;

Several traffic and vehicle violations.

Gallardo was issued an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Mamaroneck Village Court on Thursday, May 15.

The incident was the second Leandra’s Law arrest to be announced in Westchester following the Easter holiday, following the arrest of a Connecticut woman who allegedly drove drunk with three young children in the car on I-95 in Rye, as Daily Voice previously reported.

