Man Asking For Change Tries Robbing Victim At Train Station In Mamaroneck, Officials Say

The incident happened on Saturday, April 22 around 3 p.m. in the tunnel at the Mamaroneck Metro-North train station, according to MTA officials.

At the time of the incident, a man identified as 49-year-old Carlos Rosales asked an individual for money in the tunnel. The individual then gave Rosales 75 cents and told him it was all the money he had.

Rosales then allegedly continued to ask the victim for more money and then blocked his path, pushed him, and grabbed him by the arm, MTA officials said.

The victim was not injured or in pain and did not provide any more money to Rosales.

Rosales was charged by MTA Police with the following:

Attempted robbery;

Second-degree harassment;

Unlawful imprisonment.

