Yorktown Eatery Hailed As 'Inviting Place To Have A Meal'

If you are looking for a comfy place just to kick back and relax with a cocktail and inviting food, a Northern Westchester restaurant could be the place to go.

The Barnwood Grill, located in Yorktown Heights, draws you in with a warm and welcoming ambiance and rustic vibe.

Local foodies and online reviewers love the Barnwood Grill and bestow a lot of five-star reviews.

Known for its pierogies, Kobe burgers, fresh seafood, and steaks, the Grill also offers superb service, according to online reviewers.

"Barnwood Grill was a rustic and inviting place to have a meal," said Matt L. from Ossining on Yelp. "Burger cooked to perfection. Fries good too."

The restaurant, which also offers brunch and party service, is also known to mix up mean cocktails such as a hibiscus Old Fashion, or a martini to put you over the top.

Other food favorites include the veal chop, homemade Pappardelle, the truffle fries, and well, the list goes on and on.

Service is another star at the Barnwood Grill with teams working the tables to make sure that plates are whisked away when empty and glasses stay full.

"Wife and I took a chance here, and it was worth it! Very warm inviting feeling when u walk in," said John T. from Yorktown Heights on Yelp. "Our waiter was great, friendly and took very good care of us, don't think our drinks were ever empty. Food was great! Would recommend Barnwood Grill to anyone looking for a good night out! Def going back."

The restaurant is located at 2 Old Tomahawk St., Yorktown Heights.

Brunch is served on weekends.

