This Commack Eatery Voted Long Island's Best Steakhouse

A new steakhouse has been deemed the best on Long Island, according to a newly released poll.

Each year, the Bethpage Best of LI polls Long Islanders to lay down a roadmap “to the best, top-notch businesses and services throughout both Nassau and Suffolk counties.”

Organizers of the contest have been counting votes since it began, with the winners ultimately chosen by the Long Islanders who rely on those businesses each and every day.

This year, Hooks & Chops on Jericho Turnpike in Commack earned top honors, supplanting the Blackstone Steakhouse in Melville, which won the 2021 “Best Steakhouse on Long Island.”

Hooks & Chops features the best of both worlds - both on land and in the sea - with a wide variety of fresh seafood, USDA prime meat, uniquely-aged steaks, and specialty handcrafted cocktails.

The proprietors of Hooks & Chops said that Executive Chef Steven Del Lima “promises to bring you an unforgettable dining experience with his twist on some classics and a few of his new favorite creations.”

According to the organizers of the Bethpage Best of LI, choosing the best steakhouse on Long Island wasn’t an easy task, citing “so many great restaurants that offer steaks of all kinds.”

“But at Hooks & Chops, you get the best possible cuts of meat, cooked just the way you like it, served with a commitment to hospitality and customer service that simply can’t be beat,” they said. "Choose from a traditional, certified black Angus New York strip, a flat iron steak, a steakhouse burger, a center-cut filet mignon, or Hooks & Chop’s own Delmonico steak.

“Whether you like your steak rare and juicy or cooked well, you’ll delight in these one-of-a-kind steak dishes by (Del Lima). Don’t forget to pair it with a wine off Hooks & Chop’s extensive drinks menu.”

The complete “Best of LI” results can be found here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.