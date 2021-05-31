Goodwill Doesn't Want Your Table With Missing Leg: Some Are Dumping Trash At Donation Centers

While there is a treasure trove of hidden gems found at many Goodwill stores across the country, the organization has seen an influx of broken or defunct items being donated as the organization contends with a rash of trash going through their doors.

Recently, tables missing legs, cracked food containers, used sponges, broken glass, and other debris are being donated to Goodwill, prompting the organization to begin asking Good Samaritans to think twice about their donations before handing them over.

“We hope everyone brings great things that help our programs, but we know some people make some questionable judgments about what is good to donate," Heather Steeves, spokesperson for more than two dozen Goodwill locations in the Northeast said in a statement.

According to reports, not only are some of the items being donated disgusting, but it is also costing Goodwill much-needed money as they foot trash bills totaling more than $1 million annually, an issue that was exacerbated during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Officials said that during the pandemic, donors continued to drop off items while Goodwill locations were closed, resulting in some donations getting damaged after being left outside, amounting to piles of trash.

While Goodwill is known to recycle or refurbish many of the items that are unfit for donation, it is estimated that it throws away tens of millions of pounds of waste and other garbage.

“What we’re anecdotally seeing is that it’s a younger generation of donors,” Steeves said. “Our grandmothers knew what to donate to Goodwill. And the stuff that our grandmothers bought lasted a heck of a lot longer. It was built better; it was built with a second life designed into it.

“Now in the world, we’re seeing a lot more one-use items,” she added. “At the same time, we have millennials, like me, who don’t want to throw stuff out.

“We want to act as sustainably as possible. So there’s this optimism of, ‘I’m sure someone wants this old spaghetti jar to turn into a flower vase.’ But the truth is, they don’t. Some things are recyclables or trash and should not be brought to Goodwill.”

A Goodwill volunteer told NPR that before dropping off a donation, one should simply consider, “if you need it, would you buy it in this condition.”

“We have seen comments on our Facebook page recently that are like, 'If you wouldn't give it to your judgmental mother-in-law, don't donate it.’”

