COVID-19: Limitations Put In Place For East-End Hamptons Visits Until NY Starts Reopenings

Officials in the Hamptons are putting limitations on day trips out east as New Yorkers look to stretch their legs while staying at home during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

With many metro area residents getting more restless as the pandemic reaches its second month, there have been people flocking to the east end of Long Island in recent days, prompting concern from residents and officials in the area.

Over the weekend, nearly 200 parking and code violations were dished out by police in the Town of East Hampton, as they attempt to control the wave of people that have been flooding the area.

As of Wednesday, April 29, there were 622 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southampton, 425 in Riverhead, 316 in Southold, and 176 in the Town of East Hampton.

Police are unable to regulate New Yorkers’ travel or close down Montauk’s beaches, but have been busy monitoring and controlling travelers’ parking. In an effort to bolster efforts to curtail travel, they have called in reinforcements in the form of state park police and troopers.

Additionally, beach parking restrictions that are usually reserved for the summer have been put in place a month early.

“Beach parking permit restrictions are in place,” the Town of East Hampton Police said in a statement. “The goal is to reduce congestion in the parking areas and continue to promote social distancing. The Town Code already indicates Town Beach Permits are required 24/7/365.

“Wear a face covering in public when social distancing is not possible, limit trips to essentials, wash hands thoroughly, and let's continue to flatten the curve.”

