Bellmore Eatery Voted Long Island's Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant

A family-owned restaurant was voted as having the best all-you-can-eat menu on Long Island, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Churrasqueira Carvalhos Rodizio Restaurant in Bellmore won that category for the third year in a row.

Located at 2700 Sunrise Highway in Bellmore, the restaurant specializes in Portuguese barbecue dishes, offering meat and seafood dishes seasoned with a combination of herbs and spices from a homemade recipe, the owners report.

Read the full announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.