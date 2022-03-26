Contact Us
Mamaroneck Daily Voice serves Larchmont & Mamaroneck
Return to your home site

Menu

Mamaroneck Daily Voice serves Larchmont & Mamaroneck

Nearby Sites

Breaking News: System Bringing Showers, Storms, Snow In Some Spots Will Be Followed By Temperature Plunge
Lifestyle

Bellmore Eatery Voted Long Island's Best All-You-Can-Eat Restaurant

Nicole Valinote
Email me Read More Stories
Churrasqueira Carvalhos Rodizio Restaurant, located at 2700 Sunrise Highway in Bellmore
Churrasqueira Carvalhos Rodizio Restaurant, located at 2700 Sunrise Highway in Bellmore Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A family-owned restaurant was voted as having the best all-you-can-eat menu on Long Island, according to Bethpage Best of Long Island.

Churrasqueira Carvalhos Rodizio Restaurant in Bellmore won that category for the third year in a row. 

Located at 2700 Sunrise Highway in Bellmore, the restaurant specializes in Portuguese barbecue dishes, offering meat and seafood dishes seasoned with a combination of herbs and spices from a homemade recipe, the owners report.

Read the full announcement from Bethpage Best of Long Island here.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.