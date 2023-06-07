K9 Officer Finds Loaded Illegal Gun During Traffic Stop In Mamaroneck

The arrest stemmed from a traffic stop on Monday, June 5 around 2:30 p.m., when an officer conducting traffic enforcement in the 700 block of Mamaroneck Avenue in Mamaroneck saw a vehicle with an expired Florida temporary registration and pulled it over.

According to the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department, the officer then retrieved his K9 partner, Ike, to conduct an exterior sniff of the vehicle for narcotics based on the demeanor of the driver.

Ike then indicated that he smelled narcotics in the vehicle, at which point the driver then revealed that he had a firearm in the car.

After the driver gave consent to a search of the vehicle, officers recovered a loaded 9mm semi-automatic handgun that contained 11 rounds of ammunition. The driver and passenger were then detained for further investigation.

The driver, a 25-year-old man from New Rochelle whose name was not released, was charged with:

Second-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Third-degree criminal possession of a weapon.

He was then held pending arraignment in the Village of Mamaroneck Court. The passenger was later released with no charges after being interviewed by detectives.

