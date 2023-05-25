'Innovative' Mamaroneck Restaurant Cited For 'Outstanding' Food

Sitting unassumingly across from the Mamaroneck train station, husband-and-wife-owned Augustine's Salumeria may have only been open a short time, but has already made huge waves.

Augustine’s Salumeria is all about providing diners with dishes made using locally-sourced seasonal ingredients.

Whether it be brunch, lunch, dinner, dessert, or drinks, the eatery has consistently produced plates and drinks that have been cited as “innovative” by guests such as Yelp reviewer Joe M. of New York, New York.

“Delicious drinks,” he wrote, “The Cinnamon French Toast is amazing and there's a selection of different maple syrups served table side...super cool.”

Brunch offerings include dishes such as eggs in purgatory, a plate of baked eggs with meatballs in chili, house-made sausage, and more.

With the majority of Yelp reviews being five stars, it appears that there is something for everyone on Augustine’s Salumeria’s menu.

“It's hard to find food as flavorful and carefully prepared as it was here,” wrote Shivani G. of Blacksburg, Virginia.

For lunch and dinner, guests can choose from a number of appetizers, deli cuts, and main dishes, including mussels with spring garlic pesto, fish and chips with caviar, beef tartare, and cherry-braised beef short ribs.

“Each dish had excellent flavor and you can tell that the ingredients are all fresh. The menu is creative too and appears to change depending on what is in season.”

To top it off, Shivani wrote, the cocktails offered are “fun” and “they make their cocktails look pretty.”

As part of the spring menu, Augustine’s Salumeria announced a buttermilk panna cotta with strawberry rhubarb and pistachio dessert and a handful of new cocktails, one of which is a color-changing “Fairy Godmother” drink.

Ahead of the restaurant’s first anniversary, owners Marc Taxiera and Brianne Myers announced that they will be selling homemade dressings, Mostarda (a mustard-like condiment), and Giardiniera (pickled vegetables) at the Larchmont Farmer’s Market.

Regardless of future ventures, it seems safe to say that Augustine’s Salumeria will continue to impress diners from near and far for years to come.

“The food here is SO good!” said Biru S. of Mamaroneck. After eyeing the restaurant for months, Biru finally decided to try it and had no regrets about their “amazing dinner.”

“I will come back again with a group! I need to try the whole menu!”

Augustine’s Salumeria is open from Tuesday to Sunday. For more information, click here.

