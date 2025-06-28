ICE Arrests Undocumented Individual With Criminal Conviction In Mamaroneck

The Village of Mamaroneck Police Department said it received a call at 8:17 a.m. that ICE agents were making arrests near Columbus Park.

Officers canvassed the area and confirmed that ICE agents were investigating “a specific individual that has criminal convictions and that is undocumented,” according to the department. That individual was not located.

Instead, ICE arrested a different undocumented person with a criminal conviction at 516 Van Ranst Pl., police said.

The Village of Mamaroneck Police Department said it “was not involved or assisted ICE in either investigation.”

Anyone with questions about the arrest is asked to contact the ICE Field Office at (212) 436-9315 or email NewYork.Outreach@ice.dhs.gov.

Police said if you are approached by ICE and need assistance, you can call the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department at 914-777-1122. Officers “cannot stop ICE agents from doing their job, but can verify their credentials.”

