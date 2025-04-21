Fugitive Caught At McDonald's: Was Wanted In 2 States Before Mamaroneck Arrest, Police Say

The arrest was made on Friday, April 18 around 1:20 p.m., when a man from Mamaroneck with warrants in both Illinois and Nevada was taken into custody after officers spotted his car near 46 Madison St., the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department said on Sunday, April 20.

The driver, identified as 43-year-old Christopher Arroyo, had been driving with revoked privileges when an officer noticed his vehicle had an improper license plate, police said. A DMV check linked Arroyo to two out-of-state warrants — one from Las Vegas, Nevada, and another from Carol Stream, Illinois — for burglary in the first degree and assault with a weapon, according to the department.

Before police could stop him, Arroyo drove off. Officers quickly searched the area and tracked his car to the McDonald’s lot on Boston Post Road, police said.

There, they stopped the car and took Arroyo into custody without incident, police said.

Arroyo was charged locally for driving with a revoked license. He was arraigned in Village Court and then turned over to the Westchester County Department of Corrections.

Authorities in both Las Vegas and Chicago are now pursuing extradition.

