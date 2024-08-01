Former Mamaroneck Library Business Manager Steals Over $43K: Here's Her Sentence

Mamaroneck resident Mary Soto, age 62, who was once the business manager at the Mamaroneck Public Library, was sentenced to three years of probation for stealing from the institution between 2016 and 2023, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced on Wednesday, July 31.

According to the DA's Office, between May 2016 and February 2023, Soto stole around $43,940 from the library's bank accounts in the form of credit card and recurring debit transactions for personal expenses.

Soto was put on administrative leave in February 2023 after the library's Board of Trustees learned of financial irregularities. The library then commenced a comprehensive financial forensic audit focused on potential misappropriation of funds.

Following the audit, Soto resigned from the library after 27 years in the position. She pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny on Wednesday, April 24, and paid full restitution in the amount of $43,940 as part of her plea agreement.

"This defendant violated the trust of her employer and the Mamaroneck community by stealing funds from the Mamaroneck Public Library to benefit herself," said Westchester District Attorney Miriam Rocah, who added, "Today’s sentence includes the return of money stolen from the Mamaroneck Public Library.”

In addition to stealing funds, Soto also deceived the Library Board with false financial statements that led them to believe they had millions of dollars in cash reserves that they did not have, according to the library.

Because of this, a massive shortfall nearly forced the library to close. However, former Mayor Tom Murphy and the Village Board secured $1.2 million to keep the institution open, which they should be able to pay back by the end of fiscal year 2025.

