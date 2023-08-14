Firefighter Hospitalized After Blaze Breaks Out At Home In Larchmont

The incident happened on Monday, Aug. 14 just after 5:10 a.m., when firefighters in Larchmont raced to a residence at 75 Magnolia Ave.

According to the Larchmont Fire Department, crews got to the house within three minutes of the call and found smoke and fire pouring from the residence's roof.

Department members then made sure all occupants were out of the house before putting out all visible fires and checking for any extension inside the building.

Luckily, the damage from the blaze was not too severe because of the fast response by fire crews and the speed at which the homeowner reported the fire, the department said.

However, one Larchmont firefighter had to be rushed to White Plains Hospital for a medical condition. The department did not reveal more details about their condition.

The cause of the blaze has since been determined to be accidental because of an electrical issue, the department said.

Other agencies that helped out with the response to the blaze included Larchmont Police, the Larchmont Building Department, New Rochelle Fire, the Town of Mamaroneck Fire Department, Pelham Fire, Pelham Manor Fire, Scarsdale Fire, Larchmont/Mamaroneck VAC, the Westchester County Cause and Origin team, and Con-Edison Gas and Electric.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.