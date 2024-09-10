En-Garde: New Fencing School To Open In Mamaroneck

Sheridan Fencing Academy, to be located in Mamaroneck at One Depot Plaza, will hold a grand opening on Sunday, Sept. 22 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The opening will feature an open house including fencing lessons, games, prizes, and giveaways, in addition to food, live music, and a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The academy, which moved to Mamaroneck from White Plains, will teach fencing to those aged 4 to 94.

According to its owners, the academy's other locations in Manhattan's Upper East Side and Forest Hills, Queens have produced National, World, and NCAA champion fencers, as well as many athletes recruited to Ivy League universities.

The academy was founded by head coach Jason Sheridan, the first American-born coach to train a World Champion in sabre, a fencing discipline.

Those looking for more information about the academy can click here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.