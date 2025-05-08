Drunk Driver Crashes Into Parked Car, Sends It Flying Into Mamaroneck Home: Police

The incident happened around 11 p.m. on Tuesday, May 6, when Village of Mamaroneck Police responded to several 911 calls reporting a crash in the area of Palmer and Maple Avenues, the department announced on Thursday, May 8.

When officers arrived, they found a vehicle partially embedded in the first floor of a residence on Mount Pleasant Avenue. The car was empty and had no signs of being in use.

Officers searched the area and soon learned that the original crash had occurred nearby, in the 300 block of Palmer Avenue. There, they found the driver responsible, a 22-year-old Village resident whose name was not made public, and confirmed she had struck a parked, unoccupied car while heading east on Palmer Avenue.

The impact caused the parked vehicle to slam into the home on Mount Pleasant Avenue.

Emergency responders evaluated the driver, who refused further medical attention, police said.

The woman was arrested and charged with DWI, aggravated DWI, and unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle.

She was released pending a future court date, as the charges are not bail-eligible under New York State law.

