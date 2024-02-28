Light Rain Fog 49°

SHARE

Check Fraud On Rise In Mamaroneck: Often Stolen From Mail, Altered, Police Say

Authorities in Westchester are warning residents of an increase in "check washing," a scheme where checks are stolen from the mail and altered by criminals. 

A village in Westchester is experiencing a rise in "check washing" schemes.&nbsp;

A village in Westchester is experiencing a rise in "check washing" schemes. 

 Photo Credit: Canva/albln
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The warning was issued on Wednesday, Feb. 28 by the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department, which is currently investigating a rise in check fraud. 

According to the department, the "check washing" schemes consist of criminals stealing mail in bulk looking for checks made payable to recipients. Once they find such a check, they will use chemicals to remove the payee and original dollar amount and rewrite a higher dollar amount. 

The criminals will also alter the payee to their own account, which is usually connected to a fake identity. 

To protect against such schemes, the department issued the following tips: 

  • Use online banking options for paying bills when possible;
  • Use a black ink gel pen for writing checks and drop off the payment inside your local post office;
  • Keep your checking account balance with just enough funds to cover your bills;
  • Regularly check your account for any suspicious transactions;
  • If you are a victim of check washing, report the incident to US Postal Inspection at 1-877-876-2455, as well as your bank. 

to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE