Check Fraud On Rise In Mamaroneck: Often Stolen From Mail, Altered, Police Say

The warning was issued on Wednesday, Feb. 28 by the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department, which is currently investigating a rise in check fraud.

According to the department, the "check washing" schemes consist of criminals stealing mail in bulk looking for checks made payable to recipients. Once they find such a check, they will use chemicals to remove the payee and original dollar amount and rewrite a higher dollar amount.

The criminals will also alter the payee to their own account, which is usually connected to a fake identity.

To protect against such schemes, the department issued the following tips:

Use online banking options for paying bills when possible;

Use a black ink gel pen for writing checks and drop off the payment inside your local post office;

Keep your checking account balance with just enough funds to cover your bills;

Regularly check your account for any suspicious transactions;

If you are a victim of check washing, report the incident to US Postal Inspection at 1-877-876-2455, as well as your bank.

