Mamaroneck Library Investigating Financial Irregularities After Departure Of Senior Staffer

A senior staffer at a Westchester County library has resigned following the discovery of several financial irregularities and a subsequent forensic audit focused on the potential misappropriation of funds.

The resignation comes after the Mamaroneck Public Library Board of Trustees discovered "financial irregularities" involving the library's business office in February. Immediately after this, the library's business official was put on administrative leave and a financial forensic audit was started, the Board of Trustees announced on Friday, March 24.

The audit will focus on all library accounts and look for any potential misappropriation of funds, library officials said.

The board added that the library's business official, who was not named, resigned as of Wednesday, March 22.

As the audit continues, the board said that it would remain as transparent as possible as the facts come out.

"We remain entirely committed to conducting a full investigation and working with the Village, the public, and all other agencies to maintain our great Library and the public faith," officials said.

They continued, "We realize that there will inevitably be many questions as we move forward and we respectfully request the public’s patience while we continue this process and until we are able to provide everyone with the complete and accurate answers that are deserved."

Library officials also recognized that there may be "difficult financial decisions" ahead in the near future.

