Bridge Work To Impact Traffic For Weeks On Route 1 In Mamaroneck: Here's Where

Beginning on Friday, May 31, half of the roadway will close on the Route 1 bridge over the Mamaroneck River in the Village of Mamaroneck, officials announced.

The closure, which will continue through Friday, June 14, will reduce traffic to a single lane and include the installation of concrete barriers along the middle of the road.

The work performed during the closure will be part of the New York State Department of Transportation's effort to replace the stone arch bridge, which is more than a century old and is missing mortar between the stones. The bridge will be widened and a pedestrian walkway will be installed as part of the project.

After the two-week lane reduction, construction crews will require two consecutive night shifts to mill and pave the project, which will include the whole bridge and the intersection with Mamaroneck Avenue. The Harbor Island Park entrance will also be affected.

More information about the project can be viewed by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.