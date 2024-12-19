Bridge Replacement Mostly Finished In Mamaroneck: Ribbon-Cutting To Cause Road Closure

A ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate the "substantial completion" of the Waverly Avenue bridge replacement in Mamaroneck will be held on Friday, Dec. 20 at 10:30 a.m., Town of Mamaroneck officials announced.

During the ceremony, the bridge will close to vehicular traffic from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Motorists in the area are asked to plan around the closure during this time.

The bridge replacement project began in October 2023 after the original bridge, which spans the Sheldrake River, was found to be structurally deficient.

However, the beginning of construction sparked controversy when the Village of Mamaroneck removed barricades meant to close the bridge to traffic without permission of the Town of Mamaroneck and reopened the structure, according to Town officials.

This act sparked a disagreement between the Town and Village over the funding of police overtime for traffic control. An agreement was eventually made by the end of November 2023, and the bridge again closed at the beginning of December 2023.

"The Project Team thanks the community for its patience and understanding throughout the duration of construction," town officials wrote on the project's webpage in an update on Wednesday, Nov. 20.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will include representatives from Westchester County and both the Town and Village of Mamaroneck.

