Boar’s Head Deli Meat Listeria Outbreak Linked To 10 Deaths Ends After 61 Illnesses: CDC

Boar's Head recalled all deli products made at its Jarratt, Virginia facility in July 2024, due to contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall included prepackaged deli products and ready-to-eat liverwurst.

The CDC announced the conclusion of its investigation, noting that the outbreak resulted in 61 confirmed illnesses across 19 states. Among those affected, 60 were hospitalized, and 10 deaths were reported, underscoring the severity of the contamination.

Boar's Head initially recalled 207,000 pounds of deli meats but later expanded the recall in early August 2024 to include an additional seven million pounds of products. The expanded recall followed reports of widespread contamination and evidence of systemic food safety issues at the Virginia plant.

An investigation revealed that an "imminent threat" at the Jarratt facility had been identified as early as 2022 during routine inspections.

Despite recommendations for corrective action, those conditions persisted until the outbreak surfaced, according to reports.

Consumers who purchased Boar's Head deli products between May and July 2024 were urged to check their refrigerators and discard any remaining recalled items. Symptoms of Listeria infection include fever, muscle aches, nausea, and, in severe cases, can lead to death, particularly in pregnant women, newborns, and those with weakened immune systems.

For detailed information, visit the CDC's Listeria Outbreak Report.

