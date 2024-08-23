Beaches Reopen In Mamaroneck After Heavy Rain, Several Remain Closed

County health officials announced the updated closures on Friday, Aug. 23, days after the beaches were originally closed on Monday, Aug. 19 following heavy precipitation on Sunday, Aug. 18.

Beaches now cleared for swimming include:

Rye:

Coveleigh Club;

Mamaroneck:

Beach Point Club;

Orienta Beach Club.

New Rochelle:

Hudson Park East Beach;

Davenport Club;

Greentree Club;

Surf Club.

Additionally, two beaches in Mohegan Lake that have been closed due to harmful algae blooms can now reopen:

Mohegan Beach Park District Beach;

Mohegan Colony Association Beach.

Meanwhile, those looking to get their feet are still not allowed to at these beaches:

Mamaroneck:

Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club;

Harbor Island Beach.

New Rochelle:

Hudson Park West Beach.

According to health officials, heavy rainfalls in the Mamaroneck River watershed can impact water quality in Mamaroneck Harbor and Echo Bay in New Rochelle, as discharges from stormwater drains can contain high levels of harmful bacteria.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.