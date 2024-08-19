Fog 70°

Beaches Closed To Swimming In Mamaroneck After Heavy Rain: Here's Where

Swimmers are not allowed to enter the water at several beaches in Westchester following heavy rainfall, health officials announced.

Harbor Island Park in Mamaroneck is one of the affected beaches.&nbsp;

The beach closures were implemented by the Westchester County Department of Health for Monday, Aug. 19 following heavy precipitation on Sunday, Aug. 18. 

Affected beaches include: 

Mamaroneck: 

  • The Stephen E. Johnston Beach at Harbor Island Park;
  • Beach Point Club;
  • Orienta Beach Club;
  • Mamaroneck Beach & Yacht Club.

Rye: 

  • Coveleigh Club.

New Rochelle: 

  • Hudson Park Beach;
  • Davenport Club;
  • Greentree Club;
  • Surf Club.

According to health officials, heavy rainfalls in the Mamaroneck River watershed can impact water quality in Mamaroneck Harbor and Echo Bay in New Rochelle, as discharges from stormwater drains can contain high levels of harmful bacteria. 

