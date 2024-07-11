6 Arrests Made During Sobriety Checkpoint In Mamaroneck: 'Disheartening'

The checkpoint was conducted in Mamaroneck from 9 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturday, July 6 on Mamaroneck Avenue under the Interstate 95 overpass, the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department said on Tuesday, July 9.

The effort resulted in the arrests of four people for driving while intoxicated:

A 34-year-old Port Chester man;

A 35-year-old New Rochelle man;

An 18-year-old Mamaroneck man;

A 38-year-old Eastchester man.

Additionally, two arrests were made unrelated to drunk driving, the department said. In total, of the 500 vehicles stopped, 13 were detained for additional screening and 46 tickets were issued unrelated to drunk driving.

The names of those arrested were not released.

According to police, the department has made 35 drunk driving arrests since the beginning of 2024, compared to 15 arrests during the same period in 2023.

"It is disheartening that motorists are continuing to drink and drive, and this conduct appears to be on the rise," said Police Chief Sandra DiRuzza, who continued, "This behavior should not be tolerated as it puts the lives of innocent people in jeopardy."

