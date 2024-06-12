24-Year-Old Man Nabbed With Stolen, Car, Debit Card After Stealing Bike In Mamaroneck: Police

The events leading up to the arrest began on Monday, June 10 just before 8 a.m., when a victim reported a man entering his Mamaroneck home on South Barry Avenue and stealing a bicycle, according to the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department.

The victim then gave officers a description of the suspect, which they used to find and arrest him. The man, identified as Bronx resident Yaser Garcia-Ramirez, was found with the stolen bike and taken to police headquarters, the department said.

After his arrest, Garcia-Ramirez was also found with a driver's license, several checks, and a debit card, all of which were stolen. Additionally, he was found to have a vehicle stolen from Newark, New Jersey earlier in the morning that was found near the scene of the Mamaroneck burglary, according to authorities.

Garcia-Ramirez was charged with:

Second-degree burglary, a felony;

Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony;

Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony;

Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor.

He was later arraigned in the Village of Mamaroneck Court and taken to Westchester County Jail.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.