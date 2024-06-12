A Few Clouds 69°

SHARE

24-Year-Old Man Nabbed With Stolen, Car, Debit Card After Stealing Bike In Mamaroneck: Police

A 24-year-old man faces a long list of charges after allegedly stealing a bicycle from a Westchester home, leading to officers catching him with a stolen vehicle and debit card, police announced. 

The burglary happened at a Mamaroneck home on South Barry Avenue, police said.

The burglary happened at a Mamaroneck home on South Barry Avenue, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The events leading up to the arrest began on Monday, June 10 just before 8 a.m., when a victim reported a man entering his Mamaroneck home on South Barry Avenue and stealing a bicycle, according to the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department. 

The victim then gave officers a description of the suspect, which they used to find and arrest him. The man, identified as Bronx resident Yaser Garcia-Ramirez, was found with the stolen bike and taken to police headquarters, the department said.

After his arrest, Garcia-Ramirez was also found with a driver's license, several checks, and a debit card, all of which were stolen. Additionally, he was found to have a vehicle stolen from Newark, New Jersey earlier in the morning that was found near the scene of the Mamaroneck burglary, according to authorities. 

Garcia-Ramirez was charged with: 

  • Second-degree burglary, a felony;
  • Two counts of third-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony;
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony;
  • Fifth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a misdemeanor. 

He was later arraigned in the Village of Mamaroneck Court and taken to Westchester County Jail. 

to follow Daily Voice Mamaroneck and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE