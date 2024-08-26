22-Year-Old Driver Nabbed After Hit-Run On Busy Mamaroneck Road

The crash happened around 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 24, when a 67-year-old woman was struck while crossing Mamaroneck Avenue from west to east in the crosswalk at the intersection with Prospect Street, according to the Village of Mamaroneck Police Department.

The victim was hit by a vehicle making a left turn from Prospect Avenue, police said, also adding that the car kept driving after hitting her and did not stop or report the incident.

Officers soon arrived at the scene and found the involved vehicle, which had been stopped by another driver who had seen the crash.

The driver of the car involved in the hit-run, a 22-year-old Larchmont woman whose name was not released, was arrested and charged with:

Leaving the scene of an accident involving a personal injury, a misdemeanor;

Failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

She was later released on her own recognizance with a future court date, authorities said.

