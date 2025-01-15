Partly Cloudy 27°

16-Year-Old Accused Of Stealing Laptop, Vehicle Key From Mamaroneck Bedroom

A teenager was apprehended thanks to a 13-year-old boy who woke up to him allegedly burglarizing his bedroom in Westchester, police announced.

The burglary happened on Hinman Place in Mamaroneck, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

The incident happened at a residence on Hinman Place in Mamaroneck around midnight on Tuesday, Jan. 14, when a break-in was reported to the Village of Mamaroneck Police, the department announced on Wednesday, Jan. 15. 

The 13-year-old boy woke up to find two intruders searching his room for valuables. The suspects reportedly stole several items, including a laptop, two Sony PlayStations, two iPhones, an Apple Watch, and a vehicle key fob, before fleeing the scene on foot, police said.

Village of Mamaroneck Police Department detectives launched an investigation and arrested a 16-Bronx man later that evening around 6:15 p.m. The suspect, whose name was not made public, was charged with multiple offenses, including:

  • Second-degree burglary, a felony;
  • Fourth-degree conspiracy, a felony;
  • Fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property, a felony;
  • Resisting arrest, a misdemeanor.

The teen was arraigned in the Village of Mamaroneck Court and remanded to Woodfield Cottage Juvenile Detention Center. A court date has been set, and the investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

