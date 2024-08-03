$115M Bridge Construction Project In Mamaroneck Completed: 'Will Keep Travelers Safe'

After nearly four years, the reconstruction of the bridge carrying Route 1 over the Mamaroneck River in the Town of Mamaroneck has been completed, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced on Friday, Aug. 2.

The $115 million project, which began in 2020, rebuilt the 129-year-old stone arch bridge and added new support structures to make it more durable and resilient to floods and other severe weather, according to Hochul.

This includes a cast-in-place concrete liner installed underneath the bridge and new foundation elements drilled into the underlying rock, officials said.

The reconstruction also widened the bridge and added new pedestrian walkways to improve access to nearby businesses and schools.

"The reconstruction of the Route 1 bridge in Mamaroneck is the final piece of a transformative project that will keep travelers safe and help keep some of the busiest roads in the Lower Hudson Valley open and functioning regardless of the challenges that Mother Nature throws at us," Hochul said of the project.

The project also included the installation of new traffic signals and other pedestrian safety improvements at the intersection of Route 1 and Mamaroneck Avenue such as curb ramps and crosswalks.

