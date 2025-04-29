Fair 77°

SHARE

Vehicle Catches Fire On I-684 In Lewisboro, Closes Ramp (Developing)

A ramp on Interstate 684 is closed following a car fire in Westchester. 

The fire area on I-684 in Goldens Bridge.&nbsp;

The fire area on I-684 in Goldens Bridge. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, April 29, when a vehicle caught on fire in the area of the Exit 6A southbound entrance ramp in Lewisboro, according to 511NY. 

Preliminary scanner reports indicate the fire followed a police pursuit in the area. Daily Voice has reached out to New York State Police for more information.

The southbound entrance ramp is now closed. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

to follow Daily Voice Lewisboro and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE