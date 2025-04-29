Vehicle Catches Fire On I-684 In Lewisboro, Closes Ramp (Developing)

The incident happened around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon, April 29, when a vehicle caught on fire in the area of the Exit 6A southbound entrance ramp in Lewisboro, according to 511NY.

Preliminary scanner reports indicate the fire followed a police pursuit in the area. Daily Voice has reached out to New York State Police for more information.

The southbound entrance ramp is now closed. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lewisboro and receive free news updates.