Support Rises For Family Rebuilding After Lewisboro House Fire

The effort comes following a blaze on Thursday, Dec. 14 that severely damaged a Lewisboro residence belonging to Alison and Marc Biddle and their two young children, Georgi and Nico.

Fortunately, no one was injured in the fire and the family's dogs made it out unscathed. However, the residence is now uninhabitable, according to Alison Biddle's sister, Nicole Sullivan, who has since organized a GoFundMe page to help raise money for the family's rebuilding efforts.

"They lost almost everything inside except a few things that were in the basement," Sullivan wrote on the fundraiser page, adding, "We are starting this fundraiser to help them during this devastating time to get back on their feet and rebuild everything."

Those wishing to contribute to the fundraiser can do so by clicking here.

"Any donation would be greatly appreciated," Sullivan wrote.

