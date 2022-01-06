COVID-19: Two Hudson Valley School Districts No Longer Allowing Spectators At Athletic Events

There will be no fans in the stands for a pair of Hudson Valley school districts as the state and region continue to contend with the latest surge of new COVID-19 cases.

In Orange County, both the Middletown and Newburgh school districts announced that spectators will not be permitted to attend upcoming athletic events in an effort to help curtail the spread of the virus.

Sports impacted include boys and girls swimming, basketball, and wrestling.

Both districts announced that they will be live-streaming sporting events and plan to reevaluate the COVID-19 situation as of Friday, Jan. 14 to determine whether or not to continue the policy.

“Athletic events and practices will continue as scheduled, however, out of an abundance of caution, we will be modifying our current spectator policy for athletic events,” officials stated. “No spectators will be permitted at any ‘home games’ at all locations. This update applies to both home and visiting/away spectators.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.