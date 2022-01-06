Contact Us
COVID-19: Two Hudson Valley School Districts No Longer Allowing Spectators At Athletic Events

Two Hudson Valley schools have barred spectators from athletic events.
There will be no fans in the stands for a pair of Hudson Valley school districts as the state and region continue to contend with the latest surge of new COVID-19 cases.

In Orange County, both the Middletown and Newburgh school districts announced that spectators will not be permitted to attend upcoming athletic events in an effort to help curtail the spread of the virus.

Sports impacted include boys and girls swimming, basketball, and wrestling.

Both districts announced that they will be live-streaming sporting events and plan to reevaluate the COVID-19 situation as of Friday, Jan. 14 to determine whether or not to continue the policy.

“Athletic events and practices will continue as scheduled, however, out of an abundance of caution, we will be modifying our current spectator policy for athletic events,” officials stated. “No spectators will be permitted at any ‘home games’ at all locations. This update applies to both home and visiting/away spectators.” 

