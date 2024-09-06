Sewage Truck Overturns, Spills Contents On I-684 In Goldens Bridge

The incident happened on Thursday, Sept. 5, just before 2 p.m., when three vehicles collided on Interstate 684 South just south of the Route 138 overpass in Goldens Bridge, according to the Goldens Bridge Fire Department.

As a result of the crash, a septic company truck overturned, spilling some of the contents on the roadway. Additionally, a passenger car jumped the highway's guard rail and veered into a gully next to Metro-North train tracks before striking a tree. A pick-up truck was also involved, fire officials said.

Arriving first responders quickly began treating those involved in the crash. Two people were later taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla, while two other occupants were treated at the scene. The extent of their injuries was not released.

Meanwhile, firefighters took quick action to mitigate the spilled sewage with the help of crews from the New York City Department of Environmental Protection, as the incident took place near the Muscoot Reservoir system.

To stop the spill, firefighters turned off a valve on the septic truck's tank and created a dyke on the downhill side of the vehicle to stop it in its tracks, according to fire officials.

The crash caused a traffic nightmare, as cars were seen backed up for miles to Exit 8 (Hardscrabble Road).

According to Goldens Bridge Deputy Fire Chief Robert Melillo, keeping motorists on the highway safe during the crash response was a priority for the department.

"Our firefighters performed on task, making sure traffic flowed through the stretch of highway without further incident, and that all emergency responders on the scene could move about and do their jobs and operate safely and effectively," Melillo said.

Luckily, normal traffic flow resumed by the time of the evening rush.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lewisboro and receive free news updates.