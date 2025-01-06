Several Crashes Reported On I-684 In Lewisboro, Bedford Amid Snow (Developing)

The following incidents were reported on I-684 in Bedford and Lewisboro amid snowy conditions on Monday, Jan. 6 as of 12:30 p.m.;

A crash on the southbound lanes near Exit 4 that has left the right shoulder blocked;

A crash on the southbound lanes north of Exit 4 that has left the right shoulder blocked;

A crash on the northbound lanes north of Exit 4 that has left the right shoulder blocked;

A crash on the southbound lanes just south of Exit 6 in Katonah that has left the right shoulder blocked;

A disabled vehicle on the southbound lanes at Exit 6 that has left the right should blocked

A crash on the southbound lanes south of Exit 6A in Lewisboro that has blocked the right shoulder.

All crashes were cleared as of 3:30 p.m., according to 511NY.

Additionally, the Yorktown Police Department reported several crashes on town and state roads throughout town on Monday around 12:45 p.m.

According to the department, patrols responded to several crashes in the early afternoon. Police added that the Town Highway Department has been working to salt local roads.

However, state roads, including Routes 6, 202, and 100, had not yet been treated by New York State Department of Transportation crews as of the announcement.

Police emphasized the importance of ensuring that vehicles are equipped for winter weather conditions, particularly with appropriate tires, and advised inexperienced drivers to avoid travel until conditions improve.

"If your vehicle is not up to the task, or as an inexperienced motor vehicle operator you aren't up to the task, please find a parking lot or safe place to pull over until roadway conditions in your area improve," police said in a statement.

Authorities confirmed that all patrols were actively assisting with accidents and urged drivers to stay safe.

More information about the incidents has not yet been released. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

